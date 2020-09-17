I feel responsible towards my audience: Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy says he feels responsible towards his audience as an artiste as they have played a huge role in his sustainability in the industry for almost three decades. Roy has some noteworthy performances to his credit, be it his films "Udaan" , "2 States", "Kaabil" , TV shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" or his popular series "Hostages" on streaming platform.

"I need applause from my audience. That’s food for my soul. I need that love as that is what keeps me alive as an actor. If that wasn't there I would die as an actor, I would wither away,” Roy told PTI in an interview. The actor said he has always worked towards giving his best to the profession without worrying about results.

“All my energies are directed towards giving my best. I don't take the pressure of sustainability. It is up to people to decide about your work. If I make a mistake, which I may, as a human being, they will point it out and I will correct it," he added. The 54-year-old actor, who is popular across all age groups, said he does not take the expectation from his audience as pressure.

"These are the people I work for as they are going to watch me. I feel a sense of responsibility towards them. I don’t see it as pressure.” In order to perform well, Roy said he is constantly upgrading and trying to learn more about the craft of acting. "There is a lot of study that goes into my craft. I am still studying. This is a craft about which you cannot learn in one lifetime. I have read many books (on acting, cinema), watched interviews of international and academy award winners of what they think of their craft. The study never stops. There is still a lot of stuff to read and watch." Roy said every actor, knowingly or unknowingly, has a process. His is about doing homework in constructing the character before he lands up on the set.

Citing the ground work he did two years ago for his part of SP Prithvi Singh in the season one of "Hostages" , Roy said the preparation helped him in the season two as well. "The situation, the geography, obstacles, objective and the dynamics of your relationship with new characters changes and accordingly your reaction to everything changes. Then it is brainstorming with the director, like, we have not seen Prithvi Singh in this zone so what do we do?.Every little thing from body language to pause is carefully worked out." The season two of "Hostages" , an official adaptation of Israeli series of the same name, is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.