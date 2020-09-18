Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr engage in PDA

American actor Katie Holmes and her new flame Emilio Vitolo Jr. were spotted getting cosy in Central Park. According to Page Six, the new lovebirds were snapped strolling in Central Park, while holding hands while they indulged in some PDA.

The 41-year-old actor Holmes and Vitolo were seen making out in public on Thursday (local time). While Holmes opted for a grey tank and jeans, as she wore her sweater around her waist, Vitolo went with a sweater matching his now-signature cap. In the pictures, the pair swap adoring gazes, stare at Holmes' phone and, demonstrating an admirable adherence to public health, only remove their masks while socially distanced from the rest of the park-going public. Vitolo carries a Poland Spring water bottle, obviously a necessity during such dehydrating activities.

As per Page Six, celebrity-obsessed chef and aspiring actor, Vitolo was first linked to Holmes earlier this month. He appears to have broken up with his fiancee of 18 months - designer Rachel Emmons - via text mere hours before pictures of he and Holmes went public. Holmes split with her boyfriend of six years, fellow thespian Jamie Foxx, in August 2019. (ANI)