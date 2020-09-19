Harvey Guillen boards ‘‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ S2

Left Menu
Actor Harvey Guillen has been cast in a recurring role on the second season of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

According to Variety, Guillen will play George, a new programmer who is always looking for approval from the titular Zoey (Jane Levy) and his colleagues

The “What We Do in the Shadows” actor will appear in the first episode of the season two set to premiere in 2021. The series, created and run by Austin Winsberg, follows Zoey, a young woman who has the ability to witness the inner thoughts and emotions of those around her coming to life through song and dance. The first season of the musical drama saw her trying to adapt living with her new “power,” as well as maintain a work-life balance. The show also features Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant and Kapil Talwalkar. The season one premiered in January on NBC.

