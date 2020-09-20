Left Menu
'You're the biggest feminist I know': Taapsee defends Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations against him

A day after Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual misconduct, actor Taapsee Pannu extended support to the filmmaker by calling him the "biggets feminist".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:35 IST
'You're the biggest feminist I know': Taapsee defends Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations against him
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual misconduct, actor Taapsee Pannu extended support to the filmmaker by calling him the "biggets feminist". Actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that Kashyap had tried to force himself upon her.

Taapsee, who shares a close bond with Kashyap, took to Instagram to show her support for him. She shared a candid monochrome click, presumably from their film set of 'Manmarziyaan' and wrote, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create (sic)." Film director and producer Anubhav Sinha also supported Kashyap. "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women. @anuragkashyap72," he tweeted.

On Saturday, the Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said. (ANI)

