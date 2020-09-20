Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Leading nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards

Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:31 IST
FACTBOX-Leading nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards

The annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, will be handed out on Sunday in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles. Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix) "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC) "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix) "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO) BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO) "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC) "Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix) "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV) "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

BEST LIMITED SERIES "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX) "Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix) "Watchmen" (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure" Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession" Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" Zendaya, "Euphoria"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox" Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker" Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education" Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld" Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale" Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" Betty Gilpin, "Glow"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy" Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

(Compiled by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...

Trying to keep aside 13 pc posts for Marathas during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is making all efforts to reserve as much as 13 per cent of the 12,500 vacant positions of the Maharashtra Police for the Maratha community, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. In the ongoing...

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020