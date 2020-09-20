Anurag Kashyap capable of doing what Payal Ghosh is suggesting: Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that "Anurag Kashyap is very much capable of doing what Payal Ghosh (is) suggesting," after Ghosh accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting. He cheated on all his partners. Self-admittedly he has never been monogamous."

Talking about the 'Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker's production house 'Phantom', she said, "Phantom was full of womanisers many #Me Too accused. I supported those victims before also. They started smear campaigns against me." The 'Manikarnika' actor posted a clip from Ghosh's interview wherein she opened up about Kashyap "making her feel uncomfortable." Alongside the clip Ranaut tweeted, "I far as I know Anurag self-admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people. What Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood. Treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh."

On Saturday, the 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said. (ANI)