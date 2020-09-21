Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge-starrer 'Footfairy' to release on &Pictures in Oct

Crime thriller "Footfairy", starring Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge, is all set to be released on &Pictures on October 24, the television channel announced Monday. Billed as a "cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer and a mysterious serial killer", the film is written and directed by Kanisk Varma.

"Bade dhoke hain iss raah main! Sambhalna zara #Footfairy aapke aas paas hai. #SatarkRaho... October 24," read the tweet on the channel's official Twitter page. The page also shared the poster of the film showing a masked man holding a knife as he hides from a woman under a bed.

An &Pictures original film, "Footfairy" also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur..