Tiffany Haddish shares rejected pre-taped Emmys acceptance speech with Ellen DeGeneres

Even though American actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish didn't win an Emmy this year, she recently told the world what she would have said if she had. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old comedian was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-taped) for her comedy special 'Black Mitzvah.' She lost the award to Dave Chappelle and his special 'Sticks & Stones.'

This year, a number of Emmy nominees were asked to pre-record 30-second acceptance speeches as the awards went the virtual route as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic limiting large crowds. Haddish shared her pre-recorded speech during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (local time).

In the video, Haddish donned a gold headpiece. The 'Girls Trip' star began in her speech, "First and foremost, I have to thank God. Thank you, God. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be able to do anything that I do."

As Fox News reported, the 'Night School' actor thanked a handful of others, including Wanda Sykes, Netflix, and the Television Academy. She said, "I want to also point out that I know you see that I'm wearing this Wonder Woman thing, and you know why? Because 1976-78 issue of 'Wonder Woman,' she had a Black sister. Her name was Nubia, I would like to play her."

Haddish also gave a shoutout to fellow nominee Jerry Seinfeld. "I really want to be on 'Comedians in Cars [Getting Coffee], I've watched every single episode, 86 of them, and I have yet to see an African-American female comedian that happens to be Jewish on there, so have your girl on," she said at the comedy talk-show. She added: "Even if you're out of cars, it's OK, we can use my Tesla. That's what's up."

"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" features exactly that: Seinfeld, and a famous comedian heading out to grab a cup of Joe. The clip ended with Haddish walking out of the shot as she can be heard saying, "I'm OK, I'm OK."

She explained to DeGeneres that she had tripped over a box of DVDs while making her exit. While Haddish did not win the Emmy this year, she previously won for her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.' (ANI)