Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against director Anurag Kashyap after actress alleges rape

They had approached the Oshiwara police as Kashyap's office is located in that area. Satpute in a tweet late Tuesday night said, "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman." On Saturday, the actress took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director called "baseless".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:00 IST
FIR against director Anurag Kashyap after actress alleges rape

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013, an official said on Wednesday. Kashyap has dismissed the allegations as "baseless".

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova police station late Tuesday night after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, the official said. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, he said. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

The actress and her lawyer earlier approached Oshiwara police station here on Monday, but they were asked to go to the Versova police station as the alleged incident took place under its area of jurisdiction, the official said. They had approached the Oshiwara police as Kashyap's office is located in that area.

Satpute in a tweet late Tuesday night said, "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman." On Saturday, the actress took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director called "baseless". Kashyap called the actor's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views.

His lawyer earlier in a tweet said, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest." PTI ZA GK GK.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dehradun Airport's first phase upgradation to be completed by next month: AAI

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airports upgradation work, including construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by next month, an official release said on Wednesday. The Airports Authority of India AAI...

Delhi Bar Council asks Bhushan to appear before it over SC conviction in contempt case

The Bar Council of Delhi BCD has asked activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to appear before it on October 23 following his conviction by the Supreme Court, which imposed a token fine of Re 1 on him, in a contempt case. The BCD move has come i...

Nkoana-Mashabane meets with Clicks Group's CEO and representatives

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, this week met with the Chief Executive Officer and representatives of the Clicks Group.This was to engage on the groups transformation agenda...

No correlation between VRS and Sushant Singh Rajput case: Gupteshwar Pandey

Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police DGP on Wednesday said there is no correlation between the Voluntary Retirement Scheme VRS taken by him and Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Pandey quit as DGP after hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020