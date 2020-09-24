How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Do you know The Blacklist Season 8 is already confirmed? Thanks to NBC for confirming The Blacklist Season 8 in February this year, far before the airing of Season 7's finale. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

Production for The Blacklist Season 8 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the eight season.

Good news is that production for The Blacklist Season 8 will start soon. On August 28, Megan Boone took to Instagram to assure the series enthusiasts that it would be back on the screens in November.

"People have been asking about how we will make S8. This will be live- action, not animated. See you in November 🖤," Megan Boone wrote.

Fans are highly interested to know more on The Blacklist Season 8's plot. The imminent season will commence where Season 7 left off as it wasn't supposed to end where it did. "This year, we have all the big stuff that we were unable to finish at the end of the last season that is going to start this season. So, the next season, Season 8, starts in a much more heightened and dramatic place than normal seasons do because we are gonna tell the story that we were unable to tell at the end of last season," executive producer John Eisendrath said during The Blacklist's Comic Con @ Home panel.

The Blacklist Season 8 will commence with the decimation that is Liz's decision to side with Katarina Rostova -- a person who has proven ruthless and diabolical, but who The Blacklist's behind-the-scenes brass has characterized as trustworthy, Cinema Blend noted.

According to The Blacklist creator, Jon Bokenkamp, it will become rapidly apparent where Liz is headed in Season 8. "You know we usually, obviously, finish off all the stories that we're contemplating in the given year and then we start the next year thinking, 'oh my god well we did all the big stuff at the end of last year. Where are we gonna start?' This year, we have all the big stuff that we were unable to finish at the end of the last season that is going to start this season. So, The Blacklist Season 8, starts in a much more heightened and dramatic place than normal seasons do because we are gonna tell the story that we were unable to tell at the end of last season," Bokenkamp added.

The Blacklist Season 8 will bring a bunch of familiar faces such as James Spader as Raymond, Deigo Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Megan Boone as Elizabeth, Harry Lenix as Harold Cooper, Mozhan Marno as Samer Navabi to name a few.

The Blacklist Season 8 is likely to premiere on November 13, 2020 on NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

