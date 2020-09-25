Left Menu
Development News Edition

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, expecting first child

In a tweet from the royal family's account, the palace said it is “very pleased'' to announce that the couple are expecting a baby in early 2021. The tweet says “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.” Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:08 IST
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, expecting first child

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting a child next year, Buckingham Palace said Friday. In a tweet from the royal family's account, the palace said it is “very pleased'' to announce that the couple are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The tweet says “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.” Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Eugenie, 30, the queen's granddaughter, is 10th in line to the throne.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed a raft of measures to hold a streamlined Summer Games next year, including a shorter opening period for training venues and scaling back staff for the torch relay.The Games, originally sch...

Cabinet reiterates determination to fight GBVF by strengthening law

Cabinet has reiterated its determination to fight gender-based violence and femicide GBVF by strengthening the law and providing psychosocial support and advocacy programmes within communities. Based on data obtained through the South Afric...

Soccer-Messi lashes out at Barca over Suarez departure

Lionel Messi has launched his latest attack on Barcelonas hierarchy by criticising the way the club treated strike partner Luis Suarez, who left for La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid this week. Captain Messi, who threatened to leave Barca last...

Hong Kong student faces charges of inciting secession- police

A student arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of selling weapons online faces charges of inciting secession under a security law imposed on the city by China three months ago, a senior police officer said on Friday. Police arrested the 23-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020