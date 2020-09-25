Left Menu
Development News Edition

No programmes at Deekshabhoomi on Ashok Vijaya Dashami in Oct

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, no programmes will be held at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 25. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said this in a statement issued on Friday. Dr Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism with thousands of followers on Ashok Vijaya Dashami in 1956 at the Deekshabhoomi.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:38 IST
No programmes at Deekshabhoomi on Ashok Vijaya Dashami in Oct

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, no programmes will be held at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 25. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti said this in a statement issued on Friday.

Dr Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism with thousands of followers on Ashok Vijaya Dashami in 1956 at the Deekshabhoomi. "In view of the pandemic, all programmes have been cancelled on October 25. People should stay home and offer Buddha vandana and salutations to Dr Ambedkar," the Samiti said.

Lakhs of followers visit Deekshabhoomi on Ashok Vijaya Dashami to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

With 'profound sorrow': Ginsburg lies in state at US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it is with profound sorrow tha...

Maharashtra govt trying to not implement farm bills in state: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government is trying to not implement the farm bills recently passed by Parliament in the state. Farmers and farmer organisations have opposed it. NCP also opp...

Sisodia administered plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now, an official from his office said on Friday. Sisodia is...

Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN40 VIRUS-UK-RESTRICTUONS London put on COVID-19 watchlist as coronavirus infection rate rises again across UK London London was put on a coronavirus watchlist on Friday while stricter lockdown restrictions were imposed in several other B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020