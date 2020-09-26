Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Are we going to have Food Wars: Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma Season 6 (aka Food Wars Season 6)? Fans can tune to Food Wars Season 5 episode 13, the series finale through Crunchyroll on Saturday, September 26.

Food Wars Season 5 already concluded on September 25 and now fans are wondering for (Food Wars) Season 6. What are the chances for another season?

There seems to be no chance for Food Wars Season 6 with The Fifth Plate being the final course of the anime. Earlier it was already announced Season 5 would be the final season for Food Wars, which would be aired between April and September 2020.

On the other hand, the news that Food Wars was renewed for Season 5 was announced following the fourth season's finale, but fans were confirmed during that time that this would be the final installment of the hit series. Thus, there is almost no hope for Food Wars Season 6.

However, we suggest the anime enthusiasts not to lose hope, as currently Food Wars Season 6 is not going to take place. But there is always a chance that the anime could return in the form of OVAs, a prequel or at least a movie.

Many anime lovers may be thinking that Food Wars Season 6 is not renewed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic surely left tremendous ill-impact on the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss, but the renewal of Food Wars Season 6 has nothing to deal with the current world's health situation. The discontinuation or end of Food Wars with Season 5 was predetermined quite a long time back.

