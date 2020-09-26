Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-09-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 02:50 IST
Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?
There seems to be no chance for Food Wars Season 6 with The Fifth Plate being the final course of the anime. Image Credit: Facebook

Are we going to have Food Wars: Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma Season 6 (aka Food Wars Season 6)? Fans can tune to Food Wars Season 5 episode 13, the series finale through Crunchyroll on Saturday, September 26.

Food Wars Season 5 already concluded on September 25 and now fans are wondering for (Food Wars) Season 6. What are the chances for another season?

There seems to be no chance for Food Wars Season 6 with The Fifth Plate being the final course of the anime. Earlier it was already announced Season 5 would be the final season for Food Wars, which would be aired between April and September 2020.

On the other hand, the news that Food Wars was renewed for Season 5 was announced following the fourth season's finale, but fans were confirmed during that time that this would be the final installment of the hit series. Thus, there is almost no hope for Food Wars Season 6.

However, we suggest the anime enthusiasts not to lose hope, as currently Food Wars Season 6 is not going to take place. But there is always a chance that the anime could return in the form of OVAs, a prequel or at least a movie.

Many anime lovers may be thinking that Food Wars Season 6 is not renewed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic surely left tremendous ill-impact on the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss, but the renewal of Food Wars Season 6 has nothing to deal with the current world's health situation. The discontinuation or end of Food Wars with Season 5 was predetermined quite a long time back.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 285 titled revealed, more fiery battles, big problem for Deku

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says

Togolese Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou and his government tendered their resignation on Friday, the presidency said in a statement, congratulating the Cabinet for its work in office. A governmental change has been anticipated since Pres...

Rise in virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of U.S. election

With COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topping 200,000 this week following a rise in new daily cases last week for the first time in eight weeks, the role of the economy in the looming presidential election could take on heightened importance -- ...

Trump plans to pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, sources say

President Donald Trump intends to nominate conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two sources said on Friday. Trump has sa...

Nigerian air travel could shut as unions pledge to join strike

Nigerias airports could shut down on Monday as four key unions said they would join an indefinite nationwide strike to protest an increase in power and petrol prices.A Thursday statement issued by four unions representing pilots, engineers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020