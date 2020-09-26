Eva Longoria to helm action feature 'Spa Day'

Hollywood star Eva Longoria will direct and play the lead in Sony Pictures' upcoming action comedy "Spa Day". The 45-year-old actor will also produce the film, alongside Ben Spector through their UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner, reported Variety.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg are producing through Stampede Ventures. "Telenova" creators Christine Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein will be penning the screenplay, which is based on their original idea. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Longoria, known for starring in shows such as "The Young and the Restless" and "Desperate Housewives" , has two other films lined up as director at Searchlight and Universal. She will be helming "Flamin’ Hot", an empowering biopic about the janitor who transformed the Cheetos brand by introducing a spicy version of the snack at its corporate owner. At Universal, she will direct a reimagined version of “9 to 5” at Universal, titled "24/7".