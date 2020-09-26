Rajnath Singh launches author Krishna Saksena's 'A bouquet of flowers'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched "A bouquet of flowers", a book written by author Krishna Saksena, here at his residence. "A bouquet of flowers", Saksena's ninth book, is a bold look into the inner workings of society, especially from the perspective of the changing values and culture where she masterfully displays the subtle nuances of the strengths and frailties of contemporary society.

Saksena, 92, a retired English professor, was the first woman to get a PhD from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in the year 1955. "We have often heard there is no age limit to learning and writing, and if anybody has lived this quote in spirit and in letter, it is Dr. Krishna Saksena. With her book, Dr. Saksena has proved that age is just a number. And I can say with complete faith that in her book one shall find morals spread across three generations that are relevant till date," said Singh on the occasion of the book launch. According to Saksena, the book, a series of anecdotes, allow readers to extract the moral of the stories, rather than a "didactic imposition" of her views.

"The book has been designed to allow the readers to travel their own journey and arrive at their own very personal realization and be inspired by it. I hope the readers enjoy the book and relate with it," said Saksena. Her last release was "Whispers of Time", in which she wrote about the nine decades of her life and the differences, observations and changes that she encountered all through.