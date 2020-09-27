Left Menu
Isaiah Washington to make directorial debut with 'Corsicana'

Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana. The script is penned by Robert Johnson and the production is currently underway. Washington currently stars in The CW's series "The 100" and "P-Valley" on Starz TV.

"Grey's Anatomy" alum Isaiah Washington is set to make his feature directorial debut with the Western film "Corsicana" . The actor, who rose to prominence for portraying Dr Preston Burke in the first three seasons of the long-running ABC medical drama series, will also star in the film.

The cast also includes Lew Temple, Noel Guglielmi, Billy Blair, Amber McNutt, Stacey Dash, Brooke Anne Smith, Major Dodge, Robert Johnson, Thomas Rochester, and Jason Johnson, reported Deadline. The plot revolves around Bass Reeves (Washington), a former slave who became one of the first black Deputy United States Marshals in the American West. Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana.

The script is penned by Robert Johnson and the production is currently underway. Washington, Johnson, Ryan DeLaney, and Amber McNutt are producing, with McNutt also attached to executive produce. Washington currently stars in The CW's series "The 100" and "P-Valley" on Starz TV.

