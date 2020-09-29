Apple to release Billie Eilish documentary in February

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated documentary about multiple Grammy winning-singer and songwriter Billie Eilish in February. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" will premiere both in theatres and on Apple TV Plus.

RJ Cutler, best known for singer John Belushi's eponymous docu and "The September Issue" which followed Vogue fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour, has directed the Apple Original Films doc. "The World's a Little Blurry" is produced by Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Eilish, 18, ruled the most recent Grammy Awards with her debut album, 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', winning five trophies, including best new artist and album of the year. She has also sung the theme song for "No Time to Die" , the upcoming James Bond film.