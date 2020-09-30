Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

So they made a song and dance about it. Scores of actors, technicians and theater workers led by pantomime “Dames” — male actors in fabulously eccentric drag -- marched through London's West End to Parliament to the beat of showtunes Wednesday, asking the government for a plan to bring theaters back to life.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:45 IST
Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

As much of Britain's economy emerged from the coronavirus lockdown, its theaters stayed dark, with performers and staff unwillingly idled. So they made a song and dance about it.

Scores of actors, technicians and theater workers led by pantomime “Dames” — male actors in fabulously eccentric drag -- marched through London's West End to Parliament to the beat of showtunes Wednesday, asking the government for a plan to bring theaters back to life. The demonstrators were highlighting the prospect of a bleak Christmas season without the hundreds of pantomimes usually staged across the U.K.

Pantos — a raucous blend of fairy-tale plots, topical references, slapstick, song, dance and innuendo — are as much a part of the British holiday season as turkey and presents. The star characters are the Dames, bawdy female characters played by men. “This is probably the only time I'll get into a frock this year,” said actor Tim Hudson, who in normal times would be preparing for his 21st panto season. Instead he donned a patchwork floral dress and auburn wig and joined the protest.

He said the theater "is one of our greatest cultural assets. It's in deadly peril at the moment.” The coronavirus pandemic brought down the curtains at Britain's theaters overnight in March. A few are tentatively beginning to reopen, with reduced capacity and at a financial loss. But rising coronavirus infections and the threat of new local lockdowns threaten even this fragile recovery. Some fear Britain's world-renowned theater industry — which sold 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) worth of tickets in 2018 — will be wiped out if the government doesn't provide a lifeline.

It ls already too late to save this year's pantos, which many theaters rely on for essential income. “Pantos sustain whole years,” said Dec Togher, a technician at a West End theater. “It's like a game of Kerplunk — if you take this stick out, the whole thing collapses.” Many theater workers and artists are also struggling to survive.

When Britain went into lockdown, the government stepped in to pay the wages of millions of furloughed employees. But most people who work in the theater are freelance and did not qualify. Another program was set up to help the self-employed, but actors' union Equity says less than half of its members managed to qualify. Britain is bracing for a spike in unemployment as job support schemes are wound down over the next few months. In addition, many arts workers have been stung by the Conservative government's suggestion that it will only support jobs that are “viable.” “The theater industry is not just a hobby,” said Helen Clarkson, a stage manager with two decades of experience. ”This is what we do. We need the government to take notice that we are a vital part of the economy.” Unions and theater-operating groups want the British government to provide more support for workers and artists, as governments have done in countries such as France. Most of all, they want the government to set a date for reopening, even if it's months away.

For now, theaters can operate if they can implement “COVID-secure” measures such as social distancing. That is both financially unviable and physically difficult in London's largely Victorian playhouses. Some theaters are trying to make it work. London's Bridge Theatre reopened in August with about 25% capacity. The National Theatre plans to reopen one of its three auditoriums in late October.

The Nimax group of six West End theaters will reopen starting Oct. 22, with social distancing, temperature checks and other measures. The lineup includes solo shows and “Six,” a musical about the wives of Henry VIII whose six-person cast meets the government's rule limiting gatherings to six people. Other Nimax shows such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and the musical “Everybody's Talking About Jamie” will have to wait until social distancing rules are eased.

“We know audiences are keen to come back, because the ticket sales are great,” said Nimax chief executive Nica Burns. “That was a relief.” She says operating at a loss is a better option than laying off her venues' 200 full-time workers. But it's far from a return to normal..

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei CFO lawyers say Trump's comments have tainted U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a court on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on her extradition justified adding an extra allegation to the abuse of process claims during her arrest. The argum...

U.S. airline aid hopes fade on signs Republicans, Democrats far apart

Hopes for another 25 billion in airline aid before midnight Wednesday - the deadline for mass furloughs of airline employees - dimmed after Washington leaders said there was still more work to do on a broad coronavirus relief package. Senat...

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday didnt condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a left-wing problem and telling one far-right extremist group to stand back and stan...

Trump thrusts Supreme Court pick into election turmoil

President Donald Trumps stark expectation that the Supreme Court will intervene to look at the ballots in what he calls a rigged election casts new questions Wednesday on the Senates rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020