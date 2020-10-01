Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seagram's liquor heiress gets six years for role in cult-like trafficking ring

Seagram's liquor heiress Clare Bronfman was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Wednesday for her role in a New York self-help organization that federal prosecutors say engaged in forced labor, extortion and sex trafficking. Bronfman, 41, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to two felony counts in connection to her involvement with Albany-based NXIVM (pronounced Nexium), an organization led by New York businessman Keith Raniere that former members say was run as a cult.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 06:08 IST
Seagram's liquor heiress gets six years for role in cult-like trafficking ring

Seagram's liquor heiress Clare Bronfman was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Wednesday for her role in a New York self-help organization that federal prosecutors say engaged in forced labor, extortion and sex trafficking.

Bronfman, 41, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to two felony counts in connection to her involvement with Albany-based NXIVM (pronounced Nexium), an organization led by New York businessman Keith Raniere that former members say was run as a cult. The group is alleged to have manipulated, enslaved and blackmailed its members as part of what federal prosecutors labeled a racketeering conspiracy. Bronfman joined the organization in 2003 and provided financial backing to Raniere, prosecutors said. Bronfman is the daughter of Edgar Bronfman Sr., a Canadian billionaire.

The heiress and five others, including Raniere, were indicted in March 2018. Bronfman is the first to be sentenced. Raniere, found guilty at trial in June 2019 of sex trafficking, forced labor and other felonies, is due to be sentenced on Oct. 27. The five other co-defendants pleaded guilty to various offenses.

The charges Bronfman had faced included racketeering, conspiracy to commit identity theft, encouraging and inducing illegal entry into the United States and money laundering. She ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring to harbor immigrants for financial gain and fraudulently using identity information. Cult allegations surrounding the group had surfaced in news accounts since the early 2000s, but the organization received national attention from a 2017 New York Times article highlighting experiences of people who had been members.

A nine-part HBO documentary released in 2020 further raised NXIVM's profile and delved at length into the tactics employed by the group. Bronfman's sentencing suggests that Judge Nicholas Garaufis intends to impose stiff penalties for others convicted as supporters and enablers of the group.

Prosecutors had recommended a five-year sentence for Bronfman, significantly shorter than the 6 years and 9 months that Garaufis handed down.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy: Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy. We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance...

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.Groups of officers in riot gear ...

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is...

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines. CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday night t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020