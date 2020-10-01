Goa cops set to make two choreographers dance to their tune

Left Menu
Goa police may penalise celebrity choreographers Remo D'Souza and Salman Y Khan for alleged violation of traffic rules, an official said on Thursday. Remo D'Souza (46) is a leading dancer, choreographer, actor and film director, who shot to fame by judging TV dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:47 IST
Goa police may penalise celebrity choreographers Remo D'Souza and Salman Y Khan for alleged violation of traffic rules, an official said on Thursday. The choreographers uploaded separate videos on social media, showing them riding motorcycles on a bridge, despite curbs on movement of two-wheelers in the state, he said.

"They posted the videos this week, showing them riding motorcycles on the Atal Sethu over river Mandovi that connects Panaji to suburban Porvorim," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Salim Sheikh told PTI here. "The department has taken cognisance of the violation of the Motor Vehicles Act by both the choreographers. We are in search of the motorcycles seen in the videos.

"Challans (official notice of a traffic offence) would be issued to both the choreographers after we get details of the bikes," he said. Remo D'Souza (46) is a leading dancer, choreographer, actor and film director, who shot to fame by judging TV dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'. He has also worked as a background dancer, making his Bollywood debut in the 1995 Ram Gopal Varma film 'Rangeela'.

Khan (35) is a former winner of the 'Dance India Dance' show and has also participated in TV shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa..

