James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:55 IST
The release of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, had been scheduled to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.
