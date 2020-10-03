Left Menu
Confirmed Russian Doll Season 2 synopsis revealed, new season likely to have 8 episodes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-10-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 07:57 IST
If sources are to be believed, Russian Doll Season 2 will revolve more around the video games connections. Image Credit: Facebook / Russian Doll

Russian Doll Season 2 was renewed by Netflix in June last year. Since then fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of Season 1 paved the way to the creation of the second season.

Fans are highly disappointed as Netflix is silent on Russian Doll Season 2. The avid lovers of Russian Doll expected it in this year but now it seems impossible. The shooting for Season 2 was about to take place in May 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire global entertainment industry.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). The actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will be in Season 2.

Russian Doll Season 2 is likely to have a similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like the previous season. However, there is no official confirmation on it. All eight events are expected to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns. However, nothing has been revealed officially on it.

Here's the synopsis for Russian Doll Season 2 – The series follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

If sources are to be believed, Russian Doll Season 2 will revolve more around the video games connections. Natasha Lyonne hinted during a media interaction that Season 2 would be built upon the video game connecting it with Season 1.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

