Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' release pushed to 2022

The much-anticipated superhero film 'The Batman' will no longer hit theatres in 2021. In another major release calendar overhaul, Warner Bros. has delayed the comic book adventure and a number of other movies, including 'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2.'

According to Variety, 'The Batman' - starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader - had been scheduled for October 1, 2021. It's now set to open March 4, 2022. As reported earlier on Monday (local time), Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune' will premiere on October 1, 2021, instead of December 18. The studio also announced on Monday that Lana Wachowski's 'Matrix 4' is bowing several months earlier than expected. It had been set to open on April 1, 2022, and will now debut on December 22, 2021.

Variety reported that the studio also plans to release two yet-to-be-announced films on June 3, 2022, and August 5, 2022. In turn, 'The Flash' vacated the June 2, 2022 slot and moved to November 4, 2022. Meanwhile 'Shazam 2' will open on June 2, 2023, instead of its original November 4, 2022 date.

Elsewhere, 'Black Adam' (previously set for December 22, 2021) and 'Minecraft' (originally slated for March 3, 2022) have been taken off the release calendar. (ANI)