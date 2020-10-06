‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Left Menu
British actor Paddy Considine has been roped in by the makers of “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon”, to play the role of King Viserys Targaryen. According to Variety, the prequel from George R R Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik is set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of House Targaryen. King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

“A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings,” the character’s description reads. Condal serves as co-showrunner on the HBO series, alongside Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess who has joined Condal as a writer on the series. Considine has previously collaborated with HBO on “The Outsider” and is currently starring in the network's mini-series “The Third Day”.

