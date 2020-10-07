Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

After switching to guitar, he and his older brother Alex, who had taken up the drums, formed the early bands that would eventually become Van Halen in the 1970s, with lead singer David Lee Roth and bass player Michael Anthony. The hard rock band, featuring Eddie Van Halen's explosive guitar solos, quickly became a staple of the famed Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles before releasing their eponymous debut album in 1978.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 02:20 IST
Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock music's greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halen's death was announced on Twitter by his 29-year-old son, Wolfgang, himself a bass player who joined the band in later years. Representatives for Eddie Van Halen directed Reuters to his son's statement.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang Van Halen said in the tweet. "He was the best father I could ever ask for," the younger Van Halen said. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, Eddie Van Halen's former wife of 26 years and Wolfgang's mother, retweeted the Twitter statement by her son. "My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul," Gene Simmons, lead singer of the band Kiss, said on Twitter.

Eddie Van Halen was born in Amsterdam in 1955 and studied classical piano after moving with his family to the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena in the early 1960s. After switching to guitar, he and his older brother Alex, who had taken up the drums, formed the early bands that would eventually become Van Halen in the 1970s, with lead singer David Lee Roth and bass player Michael Anthony.

The hard rock band, featuring Eddie Van Halen's explosive guitar solos, quickly became a staple of the famed Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles before releasing their eponymous debut album in 1978. That album shot to No. 19 on the Billboard charts, becoming one of the most successful debuts of the decade.

It was the first in a string of top-selling albums that would make Van Halen one of the biggest rock acts of the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "Jump," "Panama" and "Hot for Teacher." Eddie Van Halen's pioneering, virtuoso technique earned him a place along the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin as one of rock's top guitarists. In 2012 a Guitar World magazine poll of readers voted him the greatest guitar player of all time.

Roth split from the band in 1984 and was replaced for a decade by Sammy Hagar. "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," Hagar said in a tweet.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

St. Louis couple indicted for brandishing guns at protesters

A St. Louis, Missouri grand jury on Tuesday indicted a couple with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, more than three months after they brandished guns at protesters marching outside their home, their attorney said. Perso...

Tennis-Polish teenager Swiatek powers into French Open semis

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek recovered from a nervy start to outclass Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 and move into the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.The 19-year-old, who thrashed Romanias top seed Simona Halep on Sunday to r...

Soccer-USL player gets six-match ban for use of homophobic slur

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games for using a homophobic slur against San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the USL Championship said in a statement httpswww.uslchampionship.comnewsarticlesho...

Brazil registers 41,906 new coronavirus cases, highest number in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020