Sword Art Online Season 4 spoilers: Know what Kirito can do, why release is to be delayed

Sword Art Online Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series fans have been waiting for the last few days since Season 3 dropped its finale. Read more to get the latest information related to it.

The anime enthusiasts will be happy to know that Sword Art Online Season 4 has already been renewed. The premiere of fourth season is likely to take additional time as the world is badly struggling against the deadly coronavirus.

At the time of writing, Sword Art Online Season 4 has not been officially confirmed by A-1 Pictures, but an adaptation of the 'Progressive' series has been announced, HITC reported.

Recently, the creator, Reki Kawahara started conceiving content for this new story arc. It will probably take him a few more years to publish enough content required for an entirely new season. Considering if he will not be able to publish 10 volumes before 2022, we can expect Sword Art Online Season 4 to premiere anytime in 2023.

The spoilers for Sword Art Online Season 4 are yet to be revealed. However, Alice requires help and the viewers will see Kirito waking up and supplying all the help to Alice that he can. Kirito will be doing his best to unite the good guys against the bad guys. It is easier said than done but that is exactly what needs to be done.

Fans expected Sword Art Online Season 4 to be released around mid of next month. But this is not going to take place soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not under control. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

