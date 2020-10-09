Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Buddhist monk and make-up artist seeking LGBT+ equality in Japan

Nowadays, Nishimura blends religious duties with work as a make-up artist, making him an unusual figure in socially conservative Japan, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and being openly gay is largely taboo. The 31-year-old said his eventual decision to come out had been the "best weapon" to challenge homophobia, and he now hopes his autobiography will inspire more LGBT+ people in his country to openly embrace their sexual identity.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:24 IST
The Buddhist monk and make-up artist seeking LGBT+ equality in Japan
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

(Adds details paras 4 & 5) By Beh Lih Yi

Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - During a sheltered upbringing in a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, gay Japanese monk Kodo Nishimura kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret, and also concealed his burgeoning love of make-up. Nowadays, Nishimura blends religious duties with work as a make-up artist, making him an unusual figure in socially conservative Japan, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and being openly gay is largely taboo.

The 31-year-old said his eventual decision to come out had been the "best weapon" to challenge homophobia, and he now hopes his autobiography will inspire more LGBT+ people in his country to openly embrace their sexual identity. "If you're ashamed to show your difference, you can become vulnerable, but if you switch your attitude, your difference is your best weapon," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview ahead of the National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.

The annual awareness day started in the United States in 1988 but has since expanded to other parts of the world as a celebration of 'coming out', or when an LGBT+ person openly discloses their sexual orientation or gender identities. "When I was hiding my sexuality, people made fun of me. After I came out, I realised that there were so many cultures that celebrate LGBT+ communities. There's nothing wrong with it," he said, wearing a Buddhist robe.

Nishimura, whose parents were monks at the temple where he grew up, was ordained himself five years ago, but he also works as a freelance make-up artist for celebrities and at events including the Miss Universe pageant. When not in Buddhist robes, he often appears wearing full make-up, high heels and fake eyelashes on his Instagram account, which has nearly 60,000 followers.

Japanese monks are allowed to pursue a career outside their religious duties, but Nishimura's choice of profession and his LGBT+ advocacy work have made headlines in Japan and raised his profile as a spokesman on gay rights issues. Thousands of copies of his Japanese-language autobiography have been sold since it was published in late July, and discussions are under way to translate it into other languages.

He has given speeches in universities and at the United Nations office, and last year appeared on an episode of Netflix reality TV series 'Queer Eye'. 'PEOPLE PAY MORE ATTENTION'

Nishimura said there was no contradiction between his different roles, instead seeing them as complementary. "Being a monk people pay more attention to what I say," he said.

"Japanese monks are not known for wearing make-up or heels, but I want to use this platform to highlight the fact that you can be whoever you want regardless of your status or occupation." Nishimura said he decided to come out after spending time studying in the United States and starting to work with make-up.

He has not received any backlash from within his Buddhist community, although he said he sometimes receives comments and messages mocking him on social media. Despite widespread conservative attitudes, Japan's laws on LGBT+ issues are relatively liberal compared with many Asian countries, with gay sex legal since 1880.

But although about two dozen cities, towns and wards issue same-sex partnership certificates, LGBT+ rights campaigners say they lack legal standing and prejudice persists. That spurred Nishimura into writing his book, which recounts his transition from feeling "lonely and inferior" to becoming the person he is today.

He said he hoped his story could raise awareness and spark discussion about LGBT+ rights issues. "Once people start to learn about diversity, the laws (for LGBT+ rights) will follow," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...

3 dead after lorry, two-wheeler collide in East Godavari dist

Three persons lost their lives in an accident at National Highway near Mulasthanam village in East Godavari on Friday. This incident occurred at 5 am today morning at National Highway near Mulasthanam village.Speaking to ANI, Alamuru Police...

Soccer-Villa's next two WSL games called off after positive COVID-19 test

Aston Villas next two Womens Super League fixtures have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for COVID-19, Englands Football Association FA said on Friday. Villa were due to play bottom-side Bristol City o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020