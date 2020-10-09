Left Menu
Gigi Hadid pours love over 'baby sister' Bella Hadid on her 24th birthday

Pouring her heart into an Instagram post, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday penned down a heart-touching birthday note for her model sister Bella Hadid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:50 IST
Gigi Hadid pours love over 'baby sister' Bella Hadid on her 24th birthday
Supermodel sister Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pouring her heart into an Instagram post, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday penned down a heart-touching birthday note for her model sister Bella Hadid. Gigi had dug out some of the memorable pictures of herself with her sister including some from their childhood.

She complimented the pictures with a special note for her sister celebrating the birth of her 24-year-old sister. "Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats. I am so proud of your constant growth and light," she wrote in the caption.

"You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far. WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY," she added. Fans of the celebrity sister ended up gushing over the sweet gesture of Gigi for her "baby sister" and flooded the post with scores of comments. (ANI)

