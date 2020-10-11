Left Menu
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, opens up about mental health struggles

Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with a play last year, said she has decided to chronicle her journey with the hope that it will help people in knowing themselves "slightly better" and "understand mental illness better". "Let's start from where I started.

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has revealed that she has clinical depression. On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram Saturday.

The theatre director said it's time to "start a conversation" around mental well being. "I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I am clinically depressed. I am doing much better now. "For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do," the 23-year-old said in the video. Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with a play last year, said she has decided to chronicle her journey with the hope that it will help people in knowing themselves "slightly better" and "understand mental illness better".

"Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?" she said in the one minute-long clip. Ira Khan said a lot has has been going on in people's lives as they navigate situations and feelings which are "confusing and stressful". "There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. "So come with me on this journey, in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-l-can-be way. Let's start a conversation," she captioned the video..

