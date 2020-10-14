Nicolas Cage's 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' adds actor Lily Sheen

Actor Lily Sheen has boarded the cast of Nicolas Cage-starrer action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" . The Lionsgate production, which will also feature Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan, will see Cage playing a fictionalised version of himself who accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

But when things take an unpleasant turn, Cage is forced to re-live his most iconic on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Sheen, who previously featured in movies such as "Underworld" and "Click", will essay the role of Cage's daughter Addy, reported Deadline.

The 21-year-old actor is the daughter of Hollywood stars Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen. The former couple dated for eight years from 1995 to 2003. Tom Gormican will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with and Kevin Etten.

The film is expected to go into production later this month with makers eyeing a March 2021 release..