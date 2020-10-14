Left Menu
Nicolas Cage's 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' adds actor Lily Sheen

Sheen, who previously featured in movies such as "Underworld" and "Click", will essay the role of Cage's daughter Addy, reported Deadline. The 21-year-old actor is the daughter of Hollywood stars Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:05 IST
Actor Lily Sheen has boarded the cast of Nicolas Cage-starrer action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" . The Lionsgate production, which will also feature Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan, will see Cage playing a fictionalised version of himself who accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

But when things take an unpleasant turn, Cage is forced to re-live his most iconic on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Sheen, who previously featured in movies such as "Underworld" and "Click", will essay the role of Cage's daughter Addy, reported Deadline.

The 21-year-old actor is the daughter of Hollywood stars Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen. The former couple dated for eight years from 1995 to 2003. Tom Gormican will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with and Kevin Etten.

The film is expected to go into production later this month with makers eyeing a March 2021 release..

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

