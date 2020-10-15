Amruta Fadnavis takes swipe at Shiv Sena

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday sparred with the Shiv Sena, saying she had no reason to fear its "bulldozer sarkar". A woman leader of the Shiv Sena had reportedly said on Wednesday that if Sena leaders spoke up, Amruta Fadnavis won't know where to hide her face.

Reacting to it, Amruta Fadnavis twitted, "Mere paas na ghar, na dwar; Fir kya ukhadegi bulldozer sarkar". (I have no house, so what harm this bulldozer government can do to me). The jibe "bulldozer sarkar" apparently referred to the demolition of `illegal structures' carried out by the Mumbai civic body at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow last month.