Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mel Gibson’s 'Force of Nature' to release in India on October 23

Hollywood star Mel Gibson's action-thriller "Force of Nature" is set to release in India on October 23. Apart from Gibson, "Force of Nature" also stars Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, David Zayas and Stephanie Cayo.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:51 IST
Mel Gibson’s 'Force of Nature' to release in India on October 23

Hollywood star Mel Gibson's action-thriller "Force of Nature" is set to release in India on October 23. The film will be released by PVR Pictures following the Centre’s permission to re-open cinema halls in the country, seven months after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

"The pandemic has affected each one of us in unimaginable ways; the reopening of cinemas offers much needed respite in such times, ushering the magic of the silver screen back to our lives. "Since theatres have got the green signal to unlock, PVR Pictures is bringing fresh and exciting content to cinemagoers again with 'Force of Nature,'" a statement from PVR Pictures read. The Micheal Polish-directorial, which released in June in the US, follows the story of two policemen who are tasked to evacuate a building during a lethal hurricane. When one of the residents refuses to leave, all hell breaks loose as a dangerous heist takes place in the same location. Apart from Gibson, "Force of Nature" also stars Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, David Zayas and Stephanie Cayo.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant evacuation flights resume from Libya, U.N. agency says

United Nations evacuation flights for migrants stuck in Libya have resumed after being suspended because of the global pandemic, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. More than 150 people from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, incl...

National T20 Cup: PCB issues warning following bio-secure breaches

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday insisted it will not allow any player or official to put at risk the health and safety of other competitors and those breaching the bio-secure protocols in the future will be sent packing from the Na...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pfizer vaccine hopes help soothe shaky markets

Hopes that Pfizer could apply for a U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in November helped soothe financial markets shaken by fears that that the resurgent coronavirus pandemic may undermine a fragile economic recovery.Wall Street fu...

FACTBOX-Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement. Following is i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020