Varun Dhawan proves he's a true-blue pet lover in latest Instagram post

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday proved that he is a true-blue animal lover, as the actor shared an adorable clip feeding carrot to a rabbit.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:11 IST
Picture shared by Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday proved that he is a true-blue animal lover, as the actor shared an adorable clip feeding carrot to a rabbit. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor posted a clip on Instagram as he introduced his fans to a new friend -- a rabbit. In the adorable clip, Varun is seen sporting a navy-blue t-shirt and black shorts as he sits close to a rabbit and feeds him green leaves. The actor also shared another picture, in which he is seen feeding a carrot to the rabbit.

Varun seems to be enjoying the act, as he appreciates the rabbit feeding on the vegetable. In the clip, Dhawan is heard saying "Good Boy." Taking to the captions, he wrote, "Made a new friend (along with a rabbit emoji)." Celebrity followers including filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than 3 lakh followers liked the post.

Mouni Roy commented, "They are the best," (with a lovestruck and heart emoji). The actor who has been quite active on social media has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Varun Dhawan supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Unite2FightCorona' and urged countrymen to follow social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Do gaj ki doori mask hain zaroori #Unite2FightCorona. Don't fight each other fight corona," tweeted Dhawan. (ANI)

