Mindhunter Season 3 development will take time, actors released from contracts

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3.

Here we have an update on Mindhunter Season 3 from the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt. He weighed in on the future of the series after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

"I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric Messerschmidt said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric Messerschmidt added.

Whenever Mindhunter returns for Season 3, the lead actors such as Anna Torv (as Wendy Carr), Jonathan Groff (as Holden Ford), and Holt McCallany (as Bill Tench) will surely return. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Mindhunter Season 3 will undoubtedly return. But the development seems to take extra time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the third season.

The director David Fincher was busy with multiple projects. Due to this reason, they had released the actors from their contracts months back so that they can freely pursue new projects.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5: Will Louise Brealey return? Release possible in 2022