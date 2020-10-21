Love Alarm Season 2: Lead actors’ get together for script reading session

Love Alarm is among those few South Korean series that got renewed for Season 2. Majority of the South Korean series are normally made for one season. Its success was fantastic, which paved to the creation of Season 2. The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019.

Fans have already expressed their gratitude to Love Alarm creators and Netflix for confirming Season 2. The second season was renewed in October last year. Fans expected that the second season would be released in this year. But it seems the release will not be possible in this year.

The delay for Love Alarm Season 2 is inevitable in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how the entertainment industry shattered in the last couple of months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The creators are basically not in hurry to start the filming of Love Alarm Season 2 as the world is badly fighting against the deadly coronavirus. However, since South Korea's situation is currently under control, fans can expect its release in 2021.

According to Soompi, Love Alarm cast will soon commence filming for Season 2. The full cast and crew of Love Alarm got together for the first-ever script reading session.

The lead actors Kim So-hyun, Lee Hye-yeong and Song Kang were clicked together for the occasion. The actors enacted their script in front of the crew months back. Here's the picture embedded below:

The creators took to Instagram in July through Love Alarm's official handle for suggesting fans to wait for a little longer. They indicated that Season 2 might arrive during the first half of 2021.

The main cast from Love Alarm Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. They include Kim So-hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, and Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-yeong. The plot will focus on mainly the popular three characters.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official premiere date. But it is likely to be out during the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

