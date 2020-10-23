Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian indigenous leader wins Robert Kennedy rights award

The award draws attention to the struggle of her tribe to stop the building of hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos River, where the Munduruku live, and gain recognition for their reservation lands, she said. It comes at a time when the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has "dismantled" health and education services for indigenous people and turned a blind eye to illegal loggers and gold miners increasingly invading protected reservations and destroying forests, she said.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 01:02 IST
Brazilian indigenous leader wins Robert Kennedy rights award
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alessandra Korap of the Munduruku tribe in the Amazon was awarded the 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights prize for her work defending the rights, ancestral lands and culture of indigenous people in Brazil. The award was to be presented to her by the former U.S. senator's daughter, Kerry Kennedy, in a virtual ceremony from Washington at which former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was to speak.

"This prize is not for me alone, it is for all of Brazil's indigenous peoples that are crying out for help," the 36-year-old said in a telephone interview. The award draws attention to the struggle of her tribe to stop the building of hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos River, where the Munduruku live, and gain recognition for their reservation lands, she said.

It comes at a time when the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has "dismantled" health and education services for indigenous people and turned a blind eye to illegal loggers and gold miners increasingly invading protected reservations and destroying forests, she said. Bolsonaro defends his policies as integrating indigenous people into Brazilian society and lifting them out of poverty.

The president has turned the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai into a "farmers organization" run by appointees by the farm lobby who are seeking to expand commercial agriculture into tribal lands, she said. "This prize has strengthened our cause. We will cry out louder," she said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for th...

Intel's revenue from data-center business misses estimates, shares slide

Intel Corp on Thursday missed revenue estimates for its data-center business for the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its government and business customers to spend less on its chips, sending its shares down 8.Revenue from Inte...

Odisha asks officials to keep vigil on rising onion prices

Amid rising onion prices in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday asked district officials to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure availability of the commodity in the markets at a reasonable price. Price of the key kitchen...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump, U.S. intelligence chief push to declassify document on Russia's 2016 election role -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump and his intelligence chief have pushed for quick declassification of a document disputing the 2017 intelligence community finding that Russia acted to help Trump get elected in 2016, three U.S. government officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020