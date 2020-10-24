Fight against coronavirus theme of Md Ali Park Durga Puja

The Md Ali Park Durga Puja committee, one of the popular pujas in the city, has themed its celebrations on the fight against coronavirus this year. "We have covered the body of demon Mahisasura with the spiked COVID-19 virus as shown in pictures. He is the coronasura vanquished by the goddess," the joint secretary of the puja committee Ashok Ojha told PTI on Friday.

At the foot of the goddess, idols of covid warriors like doctors, health workers and police enact scenes. Two health workers clad in PPE are seen attending a covid patient, in another scene frontline covid warriors like policemen are seen persuading people on the road to wear masks.

"In this pandemic situation, frontline COVID-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, other health personnel and policemen are risking their own lives to ensure we live safely. Md Ali Park had always brought up contemporary issues through idol and models without deviating much from the 'sabeki protima.' This year the situation is more overwhelming as it affects all of us. Hence we have themed our low key puja this year on the battle against the deadly contagion," Ojha said. Kush Bera, the idol maker from Nadia district said, "the organisers gave me the freedom to work out something on the corona issue. None of us had seen the virus but as we have seen its picture in media, I have sculpted the demon accordingly." The Sahid Colony Sarbojonin Durga Puja, in northern outskirts Sodepur, also themed its celebrations this year on the battle against COVID-19.

"We are paying tribute to the coronavirus warriors by adorning our marquee with images of doctors, health workers and displaying posters to raise awareness about the role played by these frontline soldiers," a puja committee office bearer said..