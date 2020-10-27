Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trailer of George Clooney starring 'The Midnight Sky' is out

The trailer of George Clooney starring 'The Midnight Sky' was released on Netflix on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:55 IST
Trailer of George Clooney starring 'The Midnight Sky' is out
A still from 'The Midnight Sky' film. (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The trailer of George Clooney starring 'The Midnight Sky' was released on Netflix on Tuesday. 'The Midnight Sky' is an apocalyptic sci-fi drama helmed by the Academy Award Winning Actor, which offers insight into a possible future where unspecified destruction renders the earth uninhabitable, according to Variety.

Clooney is seen playing a character called Augustine Lofthouse, is searching for a way to warn other survivors against returning to Earth after a global catastrophe. The film, based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel 'Good Morning, Midnight,' was shot ahead of the COVID-19 shut down and before the onslaught of fires seen in 2020, but the calamities Earth faces in the film feel eerily similar, Variety added.

Lofthouse, a scientist living in Antarctica who believes himself to be the last man alive on Earth until he finds a child named Iris played by Caoilinn Springall. He finds himself obliged to care for the girl as he also takes it upon himself to contact the space crew and inform them of humanity's demise. 'The Midnight Sky' releases on Netflix on December 23. (ANI)

Also Read: George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Bob Dylan team up for 'Calico Joe'

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Donald Trump’s billion-dollar golf course development play: little to show, so far

For Donald Trump, his golf courses are jewels in his self-branded business empire, from the swaying palm trees of Trump National Doral in south Florida to the panoramic sea views of Trump Turnberry on the windswept west coast of Scotland.Wh...

Spain's Rioja wine region bans wining, dining as pandemic curbs grow

The wine-producing region of La Rioja on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month as part of widening restrictions across Spain to curb the coronavirus contagion. A nationwide curfew has been ...

France urges EU to adopt measures against Turkey at next summit

France urged fellow European Union leaders on Tuesday to adopt measures against Turkey after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan questioned French President Emmanuel Macrons mental health and called for a boycott of French goods.France is unit...

11 players at French club Lens test positive

French soccer club Lens says 11 players and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of testing. Lens is scheduled to play Marseille on Friday.Last Sundays game between Lens and Nantes was postponed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020