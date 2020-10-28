Left Menu
Matt Damon to have a cameo in Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move'

Damon joins the already announced star-studded ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox. Penned by Ed Soloman, "No Sudden Move" is set in 1955 Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:37 IST
Matt Damon to have a cameo in Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move'

Oscar winner Matt Damon is set to make an unbilled cameo in the HBO crime thriller "No Sudden Move" , directed by Steven Soderbergh. This will be the ninth collaboration between the Hollywood star and the Oscar winning filmmaker after the "Ocean's" trilogy, "Contagion", "Unsane" and "Che Part 2"; the last two had Damon in smaller roles.

According to Deadline, the actor will shoot for the movie for two days in Detroit. Damon joins the already announced star-studded ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

Penned by Ed Soloman, "No Sudden Move" is set in 1955 Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes wrong, their search for who hired them - and for what ultimate purpose - weaves them through all ranks of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

The film also reunites Soderberg and Solomon following "Bill & Ted: Face the Music" and the HBO limited series and interactive app "Mosaic" . Casey Silver is producing the feature.

