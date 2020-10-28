Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunni Waqf Board seeks implementation of Place of Worship Act amid calls to reclaim Kashi, Mathura

Talking to PTI, chairman of Sunni Central Waqf Board, Zufar Farooqui, said, "The Places of Worship Act clearly prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and maintain its religious character as it existed on 15 August, 1947.” “The Supreme Court’s verdict which had cleared the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood has also reiterated the places of worship act," he added.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:30 IST
Sunni Waqf Board seeks implementation of Place of Worship Act amid calls to reclaim Kashi, Mathura

Expressing concern over Kashi and Mathura temples being dragged into legal dispute a year after the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has sought strict implementation of the Places of Worship Act. The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 provides for maintaining the "religious character" of holy structures as it existed on August 15, 1947. A plea filed by a Hindu organisation in June had challenged Section 4 of the law in a bid to open the litigation route to reclaim disputed religious sites other than the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh’s plea assumes significance in the case of Kashi and Mathura where two disputed mosques stand. Talking to PTI, chairman of Sunni Central Waqf Board, Zufar Farooqui, said, "The Places of Worship Act clearly prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and maintain its religious character as it existed on 15 August, 1947.” “The Supreme Court’s verdict which had cleared the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya where the demolished Babri Masjid once stood has also reiterated the places of worship act," he added. "The board will be dealing with the court cases but since the places of worship act in place, it must be implemented to stop such attacks on mosques in India," he said. After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. Farooqui, who is also the president of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), a trust, for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya, said the new structure will be bigger than the Babri masjid. A museum, hospital and research centre which will also be built inside the complex. "We are working on war footing to kick start the construction of the mosque and other facilities in Ayodhya. We are taking the advice of International experts to construct a world-class facility,” he said. “The hospital of course will hold centre stage as it will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam as taught by the prophet. It will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols. It will house a 300-bed speciality unit, where doctors will work with missionary zeal to provide free treatment to the ailing," he added. The master plan will be designed to house an archive, museum and community kitchen in the mosque complex. The archive and museum will exhibit contribution of Muslims to nation building, Indian culture and freedom struggle and of course Sufi saints who spread love and harmony, he said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...

Govt to establish additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is looking at establishing additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts in several cities, given the rise in commercial crimes and COVID-19 procurement corruption.The President said this when he ...

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...

Piramal Enterprises Q2 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 628.31 cr

Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 13.95 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 628.31 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, driven by robust sales in the pharma segment. The company ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020