Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt to star in Netflix adaptation of 'Stay Close'

"The Good Fight" star Cush Jumbo and James Nesbitt of "The Missing" fame have boarded the cast of the series adaptation of the bestselling novel "Stay Close" at Netflix. Richard Armitage, known for "The Stranger" , and "Bancroft" actor Sarah Parish are also part of the show, based on Harlan Coben's book of the same name.

The story follows three people living comfortable lives who each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect, reported Deadline. They are - Megan (Jumbo), a working mother of three; Ray (Armitage), the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity obsessed rich kids, and Broome (Nesbitt), a detective who's unable to let go of a missing person's cold case. When Lorraine (Parish), an old friend from Megan's past, delivers some shocking news, it will impact all three characters. Creator Coben is penning the eight-episode show alongside lead writer Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee.

Daniel O'Hara of "The Stranger" fame is lead director and an executive producer. Juliet Charlesworth, best known for "Happy Valley", is series producer. Nicola Shindler is attached to executive produce the project for Studiocanal-owned Red Production Company, alongside Coben, Brocklehurst and Fee.