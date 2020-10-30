Left Menu
Filmmaker Mira Nair says she had vowed to work with actor Rasika Dugal after she saw her performance in 2013 feature film "Qissa". During a Q&A session for Twitter India's new series, "Have You Followed", the filmmaker spoke about why she decided to cast Dugal for her BBC and Netflix series "A Suitable Boy".

Was riveted by Rasika Dugal's presence in 'Qissa': Mira Nair

Filmmaker Mira Nair says she had vowed to work with actor Rasika Dugal after she saw her performance in 2013 feature film "Qissa" . During a Q&A session for Twitter India's new series, "Have You Followed" , the filmmaker spoke about why she decided to cast Dugal for her BBC and Netflix series "A Suitable Boy" .

"I first saw Rasika in #Qissa and was riveted by her presence. From that day on I looked for a chance to work with her! @RasikaDugal," she said in response to the question. Dugal had featured in "Qissa" alongside the likes of Irrfan Khan, Tillotama Shome and Tisca Chopra. Written and directed by Anup Singh, the film was universally lauded for the actors' performances and story.

Nair asked Dugal whether she too had a wish-list of directors. "Do you remember I saw your work for the first time in #Qissa and met you in the same hour? At that moment I vowed to work with you some day. Do you have the same sizzle about directors?" she wrote to Dugal.

To this, the "Mirzapur" star said, "Yes! It was a big moment for me. I had wanted to work with you long before we met and even more after we did. My long list of directors I had always wanted to work with got its first check when you chose me to be Savita." An official adaptation of acclaimed author Vikram Seth's classic novel of the same name, "A Suitable Boy" debuted on Netflix on October 23. The show had launched on BBC in the UK in July this year. Nair, who is known for critically-acclaimed films such as "Salaam Bombay" , "Monsoon Wedding" and "The Namesake" , has made her television debut with the six-part drama which is set in post-Independence India. The story centres around 19-year-old university student Lata, portrayed by newcomer Tanya Maniktala, who struggles with her life being mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother who wants to find her a suitable husband. Dugal plays Savita, the sister of Lata, in the series which also features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Further praising Dugal, Nair tweeted, "I was continually amazed and impressed at how happily self-effacing you were as Savita - despite the fact that you were possibly the most known star on set! @RasikaDugal" During the session, Nair also revealed how she decided to rope in singer Kavita Seth to record Ghazal songs that performed by Tabu in the series. "Vikram Seth wrote eloquently about the poems of Ghalib, Dagh (Dehlvi) and Mir (Taqi Mir) in his book. I took off from there - and thanks to my mate @rahulchittella met the great @kavitaseth whose voice resembled Tabu’s... She composed the ghazals and sang them - brilliant musician she is!" Nair said. Asked about her dream role by the director, Dugal said, I love each part I play. So I make that dream. But there's one which has been a dream for a while. Being Amrita Pritam in a biopic on her. Putting it out there!" "Oho!Amrita Pritam is a goddess. Too bad I'm making my next film in another Amrita," Nair said talking about her upcoming biopic on Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

