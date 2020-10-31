Left Menu
Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks to topline 'Call Jane'

Hollywood veteran Sigourney Weaver and actor Elizabeth Banks are part of the star-studded cast of upcoming women’s rights drama "Call Jane" . The film will be directed by "Carol" scribe Phyllis Nagy from the Blacklist script by "The Resident" writers Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

Actors Kate Mara and Rupert Friend will also star in the movie, which will be produced by Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon and David Wulf, reported Deadline. The story follows Joy (Banks), a traditional 1960s housewife who unexpectedly falls pregnant. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Weaver). The group saves her life and gives her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies. Schore and Sethi will also serve as executive producers alongside Michelle Mason Vella.

Lee Broda, Erica Kahn, and Judy Bart. Leal Naim and Thomas R Burke will co-produce the project. It will start production early next year..

