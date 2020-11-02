Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotees throng Golden Temple on 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas

Devotees thronged the Golden Temple on Monday on the occasion of 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas here. On the occasion, the Golden Temple was illuminated with the lighting system while flowers were used to decorate the complex. The volunteers were busy at the community kitchen preparing 'langar'. There was a big crowd of devotees at the Golden Temple.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:07 IST
Devotees throng Golden Temple on 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Devotees thronged the Golden Temple on Monday on the occasion of 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas here. Guru Ramdas, whose birth anniversary celebrations are being marked on Monday, was the fourth of the 10 Gurus of Sikhism.

Pilgrims started reaching the Darbar Sahib early morning to offer their prayers. On the occasion, the Golden Temple was illuminated with the lighting system while flowers were used to decorate the complex.

The volunteers were busy at the community kitchen preparing 'langar'. There was a big crowd of devotees at the Golden Temple. However, many people were not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Georgian PM tested positive for coronavirus - press office

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has tested positive for the coronavirus, his press office said on Monday.Gakharia went into self-isolation in the morning after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19, it said in a stateme...

Congress urges Centre to take up with B'desh attacks on Hindus

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Monday voiced concern over reports of attack on minority Hindu community in some parts of Bangladesh and urged the Centre to take up the issue immediately with the neighbouring country...

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge...

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020