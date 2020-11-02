Devotees throng Golden Temple on 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas

Devotees thronged the Golden Temple on Monday on the occasion of 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ramdas here. Guru Ramdas, whose birth anniversary celebrations are being marked on Monday, was the fourth of the 10 Gurus of Sikhism.

Pilgrims started reaching the Darbar Sahib early morning to offer their prayers. On the occasion, the Golden Temple was illuminated with the lighting system while flowers were used to decorate the complex.

The volunteers were busy at the community kitchen preparing 'langar'. There was a big crowd of devotees at the Golden Temple. However, many people were not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.