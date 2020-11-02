Anupam Kher extends 'big thank you' to fans as he hits 18.1 million mark on Twitter
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:57 IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday extended a 'Big Thank You' to his fans and followers on Twitter as his number of fans on the micro-blogging site crossed 18.1 million mark. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star penned a note of gratitude to his Twitter family , alongside a power-packed video featuring himself.
"We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @Twitter," wrote the 'Saraansh' star. "Thank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings. I learn so much from each one of you about work and life. A BIG THANK YOU!! #Friends," he added.
In the short clip accompanying the tweet, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star is seen sporting a black vest, as the clip progresses the actor is seen winking at his fans as a message the read (18.1 Million on Twitter, Thank You). (ANI)
