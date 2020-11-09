Left Menu
Raghava Lawrence pens heartfelt note ahead of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii' premiere

Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii,' director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer.

09-11-2020
Director Raghava Lawrence and actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii,' director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer. 'Laxmii' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror flick 'Kanchana,' which has also been directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Lawrence began the note by talking about his vision for the film and expressed how he wanted to convey the "struggles" faced by the transgender community through the film. "Hi friends and fans, My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgender's and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender's community and the public," he wrote.

"Similarly, when Akshay sir is acting in it's Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience," Lawrence added. The 44-year-old director then went on to heap praises on superstar Akshay Kumar who is portraying the role of a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman in the film.

"Normally actors won't accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films," Lawrence wrote. The celebrated Tamil film director ended the note by thanking the cast of the film and producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan for accepting the film.

"My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I'd like to extend my Thanks to sister Shabina for the whole process of this film, Tusshar sir, Kiara Advani for acting beautifully, My DOP Vetri, my co- directors and to all technicians who worked for this film," he wrote. "I hope you all will see and enjoy the movie today at 7.05pm," he added.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles. The horror-comedy with a message for the need for equal rights for the third gender is set to premiere on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. (ANI)

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

