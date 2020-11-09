Raghava Lawrence pens heartfelt note ahead of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii' premiere

Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii,' director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer. 'Laxmii' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror flick 'Kanchana,' which has also been directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Lawrence began the note by talking about his vision for the film and expressed how he wanted to convey the "struggles" faced by the transgender community through the film. "Hi friends and fans, My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgender's and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender's community and the public," he wrote.

"Similarly, when Akshay sir is acting in it's Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience," Lawrence added. The 44-year-old director then went on to heap praises on superstar Akshay Kumar who is portraying the role of a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman in the film.

"Normally actors won't accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films," Lawrence wrote. The celebrated Tamil film director ended the note by thanking the cast of the film and producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan for accepting the film.

"My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I'd like to extend my Thanks to sister Shabina for the whole process of this film, Tusshar sir, Kiara Advani for acting beautifully, My DOP Vetri, my co- directors and to all technicians who worked for this film," he wrote. "I hope you all will see and enjoy the movie today at 7.05pm," he added.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles. The horror-comedy with a message for the need for equal rights for the third gender is set to premiere on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. (ANI)