Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupert Grint joins Instagram, reveals newborn daughter's name in first post

In his first Insta post, the 32-year-old actor revealed that he and his girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome have named their six-month-old daughter Wednesday. Grint, who played the bumbling Ron Weasley in the fantasy film franchise based on JK Rowling's books, shared a photo of himself cradling the baby, who is dressed in a bright pink jumper.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:21 IST
Rupert Grint joins Instagram, reveals newborn daughter's name in first post

"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint has joined the photo-video sharing app Instagram. In his first Insta post, the 32-year-old actor revealed that he and his girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome have named their six-month-old daughter Wednesday.

Grint, who played the bumbling Ron Weasley in the fantasy film franchise based on JK Rowling's books, shared a photo of himself cradling the baby, who is dressed in a bright pink jumper. "Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he wrote on Tuesday alongside the picture.

His "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, welcomed his on-screen enemy to the social media app. "Welcome Weasley, it's about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Felton commented on the post.

Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as "London to Brighton" and "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", announced their pregnancy in April. The couple has been dating since 2011.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Putting pressure on Johnson, UK Conservatives set up COVID group

Conservative lawmakers have set up a new group to fight what they call a cycle of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, yet another sign of discontent in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governing party. While most Con...

Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...

One killed, seven wounded in late night shooting in Tampa, Florida

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday night, local authorities said. Investigators believe a group of people travelling in a vehicle with tinted window...

Hong Kong ousts four legislators in blow to pro-democracy opposition

Hong Kong expelled four opposition members from its legislature on Wednesday after Beijing gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent, raising the prospect of a walk-out in protest by pro-democracy legislators. Just before the expulsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020