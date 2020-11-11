Japanese Film Festival (JFF) to go digital due to pandemic

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Japan Foundation New Delhi on Wednesday announced that the 2020 edition of Japanese Film Festival (JFF) in India is going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fourth edition of the festival is slated to open at the end of 2020 and aims to screen 30 select Japanese films across varied formats and subjects.

Kaoru Miyamoto, the Director-General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi, expressed confidence that the festival will be "successful, bigger with the online platform". "Keeping consumer safety utmost, the virtual platform will help us reach a wider audience base. Popularity of Japanese content has been distinctly growing in the Indian landscape which has been fueled by the recent increase in online content consumption," Miyamoto said in a statement. The film catalogue includes titles selected specifically to cater to varied ages and tastes across categories like animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic and documentary.

For its latest edition, the festival is bringing acclaimed Japanese titles including "One Night" , "Lady Maiko", "Pigtails", "Stolen Identity" and "Our 30-Minute Sessions". "We are bringing the best of Japanese films which have garnered critical praise along with audience love to offer an enriching experience to our Indian viewers," Miyamoto added.