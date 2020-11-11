Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese Film Festival (JFF) to go digital due to pandemic

The fourth edition of the festival is slated to open at the end of 2020 and aims to screen 30 select Japanese films across varied formats and subjects. Kaoru Miyamoto, the Director-General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi, expressed confidence that the festival will be "successful, bigger with the online platform".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:22 IST
Japanese Film Festival (JFF) to go digital due to pandemic

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Japan Foundation New Delhi on Wednesday announced that the 2020 edition of Japanese Film Festival (JFF) in India is going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic. The fourth edition of the festival is slated to open at the end of 2020 and aims to screen 30 select Japanese films across varied formats and subjects.

Kaoru Miyamoto, the Director-General of the Japan Foundation New Delhi, expressed confidence that the festival will be "successful, bigger with the online platform".  "Keeping consumer safety utmost, the virtual platform will help us reach a wider audience base. Popularity of Japanese content has been distinctly growing in the Indian landscape which has been fueled by the recent increase in online content consumption," Miyamoto said in a statement. The film catalogue includes titles selected specifically to cater to varied ages and tastes across categories like animation, feature drama, romance, thriller, classic and documentary.

For its latest edition, the festival is bringing acclaimed Japanese titles including "One Night" , "Lady Maiko", "Pigtails", "Stolen Identity" and "Our 30-Minute Sessions". "We are bringing the best of Japanese films which have garnered critical praise along with audience love to offer an enriching experience to our Indian viewers," Miyamoto added.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BGR Energy Systems Q2 net loss at Rs 151.17 cr

BGR Energy Systems on Wednesday reported consolidated net loss at Rs 151.17 crore in the quarter ended September. Consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 18.91 crore in the September quarter of previous year, a BSE filing said.Total inc...

Sensible person should get message from Bihar polls: BJP MLA

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays for sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of the Bihar assembly elections. Bihars people have rejected the ...

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020