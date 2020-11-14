Casey Wilson joins Apple series 'The Shrink Next Door'

Apple's limited series "The Shrink Next Door" has added actor Casey Wilson to its cast. Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in the lead, the eight-episode limited series is a dark comedy based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, which was inspired by true events. It follows the weird equation between psychiatrist to the stars, Dr Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell).

During the course of their relationship, the charming Ike slowly takes over Marty's life, moving into his patient's home and even assuming control of his family business. The cast also includes actor Kathryn Hahn who will play Phyllis, Marty's younger sister.

Wilson, known for starring in shows such as "Mrs Fletcher", "Happy Endings" and "Black Monday" , will portray Bonnie, the wife of Dr Herschkopf. Ferrell and Rudd, who earlier starred together in TV series "Anchorman" and its sequel, "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues", will also executive produce the new show.

Michael Showalter will direct and executive produce. Georgia Pritchett has penned the script and is also attached as executive producer.

"The Shrink Next Door" has been developed by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.