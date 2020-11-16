Left Menu
Ancient Greek god's bust found during Athens sewage works

A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage works, authorities said Sunday. The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 16-11-2020 03:05 IST
A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage works, authorities said Sunday. The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C. — that is, either from the late fourth century B.C., or the early third century.

It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful. The head is in the style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century B.C., the ministry said.

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said..

